Sudarshan Chemical Industries allots 74.76 lakh equity shares under QIP issue

Sudarshan Chemical Industries allots 74.76 lakh equity shares under QIP issue

Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Sudarshan Chemical Industries has allotted 74,76,635 equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 1,070 per equity share (including a premium of ₹ 1,068 per equity share, (which includes a discount of ₹ 37.89 i.e., 3.42% of the floor price, as determined in terms of SEBI ICDR Regulations), aggregating to Rs 799.99 crore, pursuant to the QIP issue.

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

