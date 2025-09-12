Friday, September 12, 2025 | 06:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Infra Debt standalone net profit rises 23.48% in the June 2025 quarter

India Infra Debt standalone net profit rises 23.48% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 6:57 PM IST

Sales rise 20.40% to Rs 662.92 crore

Net profit of India Infra Debt rose 23.48% to Rs 137.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 111.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.40% to Rs 662.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 550.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales662.92550.58 20 OPM %93.6090.63 -PBDT137.49111.78 23 PBT137.21111.12 23 NP137.21111.12 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

