India Infra Debt standalone net profit rises 23.48% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.40% to Rs 662.92 croreNet profit of India Infra Debt rose 23.48% to Rs 137.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 111.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.40% to Rs 662.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 550.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales662.92550.58 20 OPM %93.6090.63 -PBDT137.49111.78 23 PBT137.21111.12 23 NP137.21111.12 23
