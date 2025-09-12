360 One Prime standalone net profit rises 65.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.07% to Rs 350.56 croreNet profit of 360 One Prime rose 65.59% to Rs 129.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 78.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 31.07% to Rs 350.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 267.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales350.56267.46 31 OPM %96.1394.75 -PBDT160.12102.72 56 PBT159.10102.00 56 NP129.9978.50 66
