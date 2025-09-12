Niwas Housing Finance Pvt standalone net profit declines 28.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.43% to Rs 113.86 croreNet profit of Niwas Housing Finance Pvt declined 28.46% to Rs 10.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 33.43% to Rs 113.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 85.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales113.8685.33 33 OPM %59.9966.51 -PBDT15.7420.48 -23 PBT13.5918.88 -28 NP10.0814.09 -28
