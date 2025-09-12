Friday, September 12, 2025 | 07:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Motilal Oswal Finvest standalone net profit rises 215.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Motilal Oswal Finvest standalone net profit rises 215.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 64.99% to Rs 243.71 crore

Net profit of Motilal Oswal Finvest rose 215.85% to Rs 155.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 49.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 64.99% to Rs 243.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 147.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales243.71147.71 65 OPM %95.6390.00 -PBDT183.6357.88 217 PBT183.5657.81 218 NP155.4349.21 216

