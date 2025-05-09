Silver Touch Technologies consolidated net profit rises 45.73% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.11% to Rs 84.56 croreNet profit of Silver Touch Technologies rose 45.73% to Rs 9.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.11% to Rs 84.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 78.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 38.23% to Rs 22.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.57% to Rs 288.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 224.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales84.5678.22 8 288.38224.30 29 OPM %18.2113.92 -14.1612.47 - PBDT14.2310.59 34 36.9726.50 40 PBT12.409.35 33 29.9221.53 39 NP9.216.32 46 22.2016.06 38
