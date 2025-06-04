Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 02:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate shares fall

Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Realty index falling 80.74 points or 1.06% at 7547.14 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 2.46%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 1.88%),SignatureGlobal India Ltd (down 1.65%),Anant Raj Ltd (down 1.62%),Sobha Ltd (down 1.19%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.16%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.93%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 0.46%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.44%), and DLF Ltd (down 0.18%).

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 284.54 or 0.54% at 52847.98.

 

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 74.18 points or 0.47% at 15796.02.

The Nifty 50 index was up 61.05 points or 0.25% at 24603.55.

The BSE Sensex index was up 221.49 points or 0.27% at 80959.

On BSE,2091 shares were trading in green, 1827 were trading in red and 167 were unchanged.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

