Gokak Textiles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.24 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Gokak Textiles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.24 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 6:19 PM IST

Sales decline 21.34% to Rs 19.09 crore

Net Loss of Gokak Textiles reported to Rs 22.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 10.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 21.34% to Rs 19.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 44.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 15.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 24.87% to Rs 98.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 131.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales19.0924.27 -21 98.47131.06 -25 OPM %7.816.06 -15.0111.11 - PBDT-5.54-0.69 -703 -10.43-8.06 -29 PBT-9.67-5.85 -65 -30.60-28.82 -6 NP-22.24-10.21 -118 -44.44-15.26 -191

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 23 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

