Friday, May 23, 2025 | 06:25 PM IST
One Point One Solutions consolidated net profit rises 31.23% in the March 2025 quarter

One Point One Solutions consolidated net profit rises 31.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 6:19 PM IST

Sales rise 28.06% to Rs 67.05 crore

Net profit of One Point One Solutions rose 31.23% to Rs 8.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.06% to Rs 67.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 52.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 55.10% to Rs 33.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 51.01% to Rs 256.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 169.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales67.0552.36 28 256.36169.76 51 OPM %18.3027.86 -24.1630.25 - PBDT17.0814.66 17 69.0551.81 33 PBT10.368.97 15 42.6730.26 41 NP8.746.66 31 33.1621.38 55

First Published: May 23 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

