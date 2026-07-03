Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd spurts 2.14%

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1911.1, up 2.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.01% in last one year as compared to a 4.35% drop in NIFTY and a 15.33% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1911.1, up 2.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.74% on the day, quoting at 24354.25. The Sensex is at 78056.84, up 0.72%. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has risen around 7.36% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25308.9, up 2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.27 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1915.8, up 2.17% on the day. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is up 14.01% in last one year as compared to a 4.35% drop in NIFTY and a 15.33% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 149.6 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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