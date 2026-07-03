Aegis Logistics Ltd up for third straight session

Aegis Logistics Ltd is quoting at Rs 1340, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 77.71% in last one year as compared to a 4.35% jump in NIFTY and a 7.62% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Aegis Logistics Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1340, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.74% on the day, quoting at 24354.25. The Sensex is at 78056.84, up 0.72%. Aegis Logistics Ltd has gained around 77.3% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Aegis Logistics Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39707, down 1.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 31.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 60.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 48.88 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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