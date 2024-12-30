Business Standard

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd up for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1879.55, up 0.98% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 49.14% in last one year as compared to a 9.49% gain in NIFTY and a 37.53% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1879.55, up 0.98% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 23805.25. The Sensex is at 78760.73, up 0.08%. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd has added around 3.93% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23008.35, up 0.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1888.8, up 0.99% on the day. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is up 49.14% in last one year as compared to a 9.49% gain in NIFTY and a 37.53% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 162.03 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

