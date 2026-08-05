Sun TV Network Ltd down for fifth straight session

Sun TV Network Ltd is quoting at Rs 494.95, down 1.47% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 0.22% in last one year as compared to a 0.11% slide in NIFTY and a 1.51% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Sun TV Network Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 494.95, down 1.47% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 24547.3. The Sensex is at 78455.1, up 0.03%.Sun TV Network Ltd has lost around 3.52% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Sun TV Network Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 6.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1600.5, down 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.47 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News