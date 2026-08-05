Sai Life Sciences Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Sai Life Sciences Ltd is quoting at Rs 1383, up 1.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 74.36% in last one year as compared to a 0.2% spurt in NIFTY and a 23.02% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Sai Life Sciences Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1383, up 1.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 24523.85. The Sensex is at 78401.96, down 0.03%. Sai Life Sciences Ltd has risen around 12.2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sai Life Sciences Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26597.5, down 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.72 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 83.34 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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