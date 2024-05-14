Sun TV Network Ltd spurts 0.55%, rises for fifth straight session

Sun TV Network Ltd is quoting at Rs 673.75, up 0.55% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 50.12% in last one year as compared to a 20.63% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.2% spurt in the Nifty Media.

Sun TV Network Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 673.75, up 0.55% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 22194.65. The Sensex is at 73038.29, up 0.36%. Sun TV Network Ltd has risen around 10.89% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Sun TV Network Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.93% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1768.55, up 1.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 679.95, up 0.99% on the day. Sun TV Network Ltd is up 50.12% in last one year as compared to a 20.63% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.2% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 14.34 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News