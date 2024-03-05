Sun TV Network Ltd up for third straight session

Sun TV Network Ltd is quoting at Rs 645.85, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 46.9% in last one year as compared to a 26.15% jump in NIFTY and a 13.44% jump in the Nifty Media index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Sun TV Network Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2017.15, down 1.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.66 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

