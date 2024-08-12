Business Standard
Mamaearth Q1 PAT climbs 63% YoY to Rs 40 cr

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Honasa Consumer (Mamaearth) reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 40.25 crore in Q1 FY25, up 62.86% as against Rs 24.72 crore recorded in Q1 FY24.
Revenue from operations jumped 19.28% to Rs 554.06 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 464.49 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.
Profit before tax stood at Rs 52.4 crore in the June quarter, up 54.31% as compared with Rs 33.95 crore posted in Q1 FY24.
EBITDA in Q1 FY25 was at Rs 46 crore, registering a growth of 57% YoY due to improvement in gross margins and scale led efficiencies. EBIDTA margin improved to 8.3% in Q1 FY25 as compared to 6.3% registered in Q1 FY25.
Demonstrating resilience and agility along with continued momentum, Honasa registered an impressive product business growth of 20.3% with an underlying volume growth (UVG) of 25.2%.
The company added that it has captured a strong market share in the face wash category in online while steadily gaining ground offline, driven by its House of Brands strategy and innovation capabilities. The category achieved approximately Rs 800 crore GMV ARR for Honasa.

Varun Alagh, chairman and CEO, Honasa Consumer, said, Mamaearth continues to win consumer love, driving offtakes and securing a position as the fourth largest face wash brand in modern trade according to Nielsen. Honasa has also captured a strong market share in the face wash category in online while steadily gaining ground offline, driven by its House of Brands strategy and innovation capabilities.
Our focus on a data-driven, consumer-centric strategy has led to a remarkable 9% contribution from new products to our revenue, while our partnerships, like with Dr. Vanita Rattan to launch Skin Renew by Dr. V range in The Derma Co, are enhancing our premium positioning in the actives category. As we transition to a more direct distribution model, we are well-positioned to sustain and accelerate our growth trajectory. By leveraging our unique House of Brands strategy, purpose-driven approach, and strong emphasis on R&D and innovation, we are determined to solidify our leadership in the ever-evolving BPC FMCG segment.
Honasa Consumer is the largest digital-first beauty and personal care company with a diverse portfolio of six brands. Uniquely positioned to capture the growth trends shaping in the BPC market, the company is building brands through on trend data-based innovation and strong omnichannel distribution.
Shares of Honasa Consumer declined 4.63% to currently trade at Rs 451.65 on the BSE.
First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

