Suncare Traders reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.76 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Suncare Traders reported to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales00.03 -100 OPM %0-133.33 -PBDT0.47-0.01 LP PBT0.47-0.01 LP NP0.76-0.20 LP

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

