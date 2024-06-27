Sundew Properties standalone net profit rises 119.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.96% to Rs 131.50 croreNet profit of Sundew Properties rose 119.15% to Rs 51.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.96% to Rs 131.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 124.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 16.28% to Rs 213.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 183.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.40% to Rs 524.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 483.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
