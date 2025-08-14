Super Crop Safe standalone net profit declines 59.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.96% to Rs 9.49 croreNet profit of Super Crop Safe declined 59.35% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.96% to Rs 9.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales9.4910.20 -7 OPM %10.3317.65 -PBDT0.611.38 -56 PBT0.501.23 -59 NP0.501.23 -59
