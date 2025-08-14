Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 05:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Super Crop Safe standalone net profit declines 59.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Super Crop Safe standalone net profit declines 59.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

Sales decline 6.96% to Rs 9.49 crore

Net profit of Super Crop Safe declined 59.35% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.96% to Rs 9.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales9.4910.20 -7 OPM %10.3317.65 -PBDT0.611.38 -56 PBT0.501.23 -59 NP0.501.23 -59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kimia Biosciences standalone net profit declines 58.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Kimia Biosciences standalone net profit declines 58.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Fischer Medical Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Fischer Medical Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Royal Cushion Vinyl Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Royal Cushion Vinyl Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the June 2025 quarter

MPL Plastics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the June 2025 quarter

MPL Plastics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Prism Medico & Pharmacy reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.66 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Prism Medico & Pharmacy reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.66 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayBluestone Jewellery IPO AllotmentBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon