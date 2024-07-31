Business Standard
Supra Industrial Resources reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.01 crore
Net loss of Supra Industrial Resources reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.010.01 0 OPM %-100.000 -PBDT-0.010 0 PBT-0.010 0 NP-0.010 0
First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 10:26 AM IST

