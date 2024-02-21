Sensex (    %)
                        
Supraneet Finance &amp; Consultants reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.07 crore
Supraneet Finance & Consultants reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2023 and during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.070.07 0 OPM %14.2914.29 -PBDT0.010.01 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0
First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 12:49 PM IST

