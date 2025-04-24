Supreme Industries consolidated net profit declines 17.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.64% to Rs 3027.07 croreNet profit of Supreme Industries declined 17.16% to Rs 293.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 354.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.64% to Rs 3027.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3007.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 10.17% to Rs 960.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1069.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.08% to Rs 10446.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10134.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3027.073007.89 1 10446.2510134.26 3 OPM %13.7516.31 -13.7015.27 - PBDT458.51541.73 -15 1597.651703.76 -6 PBT367.15464.56 -21 1239.031405.38 -12 NP293.94354.82 -17 960.881069.72 -10
