Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 02:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Supreme Industries consolidated net profit declines 17.97% in the December 2025 quarter

Supreme Industries consolidated net profit declines 17.97% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Sales rise 7.05% to Rs 2686.94 crore

Net profit of Supreme Industries declined 17.97% to Rs 153.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 186.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.05% to Rs 2686.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2509.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2686.942509.88 7 OPM %11.6812.30 -PBDT315.58336.70 -6 PBT206.07245.41 -16 NP153.37186.97 -18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Netripples Software standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Netripples Software standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Tata Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 102.19 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Tata Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 102.19 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Indices trade with minor cuts; consumer durables shares tumble; VIX zooms 7.93%

Indices trade with minor cuts; consumer durables shares tumble; VIX zooms 7.93%

Indian Rupee tanks to new low near 91.50 per US dollar, NIFTY tests and half month low

Indian Rupee tanks to new low near 91.50 per US dollar, NIFTY tests and half month low

Rallis India Q3 PAT slumps 82% YoY to Rs 2 cr

Rallis India Q3 PAT slumps 82% YoY to Rs 2 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayWEF 2026 Day 3Gold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayShadowfax Technologies IPODividend Stocks TodayJEE Main 2026 ExamPersonal Finance