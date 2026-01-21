Supreme Industries consolidated net profit declines 17.97% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.05% to Rs 2686.94 crore

Net profit of Supreme Industries declined 17.97% to Rs 153.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 186.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.05% to Rs 2686.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2509.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2686.942509.8811.6812.30315.58336.70206.07245.41153.37186.97

