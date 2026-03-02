Monday, March 02, 2026 | 12:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KVS Castings spurts as Unit-2 goes live; capacity jumps to 19,200 MTPA

KVS Castings spurts as Unit-2 goes live; capacity jumps to 19,200 MTPA

Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 12:16 PM IST
KVS Castings hit an upper limit of 20% to Rs 59.88 after the company announced the commencement of commercial operations at its new manufacturing facility, Unit-2, from 2 March 2026.

With the expansion, the companys total installed production capacity has increased from 7,200 metric tonnes per annum to 19,200 metric tonnes per annum, following the addition of 12,000 metric tonnes per annum. Monthly capacity has risen from 600 metric tonnes to 1,600 metric tonnes.

The new plant, located in Kashipur, Uttarakhand, will manufacture cast iron and ductile iron castings. Prior to expansion, existing capacity utilisation stood at 76.20%.

The capacity addition is aligned with the companys IPO objectives for capital expenditure on plant and machinery and is expected to support rising demand, improve operational efficiencies and enhance operating leverage.

 

KVS Castings operates in the ferrous castings segment. The company manufactures cast iron and stainless steel castings. It offers end-to-end casting solutions supported by advanced manufacturing capabilities and focuses on delivering quality products at competitive prices.

In H1FY26, the company's standalone net profit rose 42.47% year-on-year to Rs 3.69 crore on 3.19% increase in net sales to Rs 23.91 crore.

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

