Surana Telecom and Power consolidated net profit declines 66.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 211.30% to Rs 9.37 croreNet profit of Surana Telecom and Power declined 66.07% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 211.30% to Rs 9.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales9.373.01 211 OPM %2.5625.25 -PBDT2.124.50 -53 PBT0.432.39 -82 NP0.762.24 -66
