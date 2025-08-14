Innovana Thinklabs consolidated net profit rises 27.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.75% to Rs 32.09 croreNet profit of Innovana Thinklabs rose 27.59% to Rs 12.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 27.75% to Rs 32.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales32.0925.12 28 OPM %50.1149.20 -PBDT18.0214.43 25 PBT15.6713.18 19 NP12.9510.15 28
