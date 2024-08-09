Siddha Ventures standalone net profit rises 11.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.90% to Rs 0.27 crore

Net profit of Siddha Ventures rose 11.76% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.90% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.270.2970.3768.970.190.200.190.200.190.17