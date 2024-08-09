Siddha Ventures standalone net profit rises 11.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.90% to Rs 0.27 croreNet profit of Siddha Ventures rose 11.76% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.90% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.270.29 -7 OPM %70.3768.97 -PBDT0.190.20 -5 PBT0.190.20 -5 NP0.190.17 12
