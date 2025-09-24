Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex, Nifty trade lower; European mrkt decline

Sensex, Nifty trade lower; European mrkt decline

Image

Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
The domestic equity benchmarks traded with minor losses in the afternoon trade, weighed down by renewed concerns over potential changes to U.S. H-1B visa regulations. Sustained foreign institutional outflows further dampened hopes of a festive-season demand revival. The Nifty traded below the 25,150 level.

Realty, IT and media shares tumbled while FMCG, PSU Bank and metal shares advanced.

At 13:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 156.03 points or 0.19% to 81,939.07. The Nifty 50 index lost 40.15 points or 0.16% to 25,131.60.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.48% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 0.17%.

 

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,708 shares rose and 2,329 shares fell. A total of 193 shares were unchanged.

Gainers & Losers:

Also Read

H1B visa

'5,500 H-1B visa jobs may go monthly, Indians hit hardest': What's at stake

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: D-St down for fourth day; Sensex slips 150 pts; Realty, IT lead fall; SMIDs fall

Jolly LLB 3 box office collection

Jolly LLB 3 box office day 5: Akshay Kumar, Arshad's movie crosses ₹65 cr

US visa, H4, H1B

Indian techie earning ₹16L at US fintech denied B2 visa for NYC travel

Sony PlayStation State of Play event

Sony to host 'State of Play' on Sept 24: Where to watch and what to expect

Hindustan Unilever (up 1.95%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 1.66%), NTPC (up 1.50%), JSW Steel (up 1.39%) and Larsen & Toubro (up 1.30%) were the major Nifty50 gainers.

Tata Motors (down 2.04%), Wipro (down 1.83%), Bharat Electronics Limied (BHEL) (down 1.58%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.24%) and IndusInd Bank (down 1.22%) were the major Nifty50 losers.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) advanced 1.13% after the company said that it has formed a strategic partnership with Bharat Electronics (BEL) to support Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme of the Indian Air Force.

VIP Industries added 0.14% after the company announced the appointment of Atul Jain as its new managing director (MD), effective 23 September 2025, for a term of five years.

Bajaj Electricals jumped 7.33% after the company said that its board has approved a proposal for the acquisition of 'Morphy Richards brand and related intellectual property rights for the territories of India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh. The total cost of the said acquisition is Rs 146 crore.

Minda Corporation surged 8.21% after investors cheered the companys bold new growth blueprint, dubbed Vision 2030.

The presentation, unveiled at an investor meet in Pune on 23 September 2025, highlighted the companys strategy to scale revenue from Rs 5,056 crore in FY25 to over Rs 17,500 crore by FY30 while keeping debt under tight control. Management also reaffirmed its commitment to improving margins with a target EBITDA of more than 12.5%. Exports are projected to soar from Rs 420 crore in FY25 to more than Rs 1,500 crore by FY30, implying a compounded annual growth rate of 37%

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries hit an upper limit of 5% at Rs 606.15 after the company signed a pact with European offshore oil and gas vessel leader Royal IHC. The agreement, also involving Alar Infrastructure, the Indian representative of Royal IHC, aims to develop and retrofit offshore construction vessels, pipe laying vessels, and multi-purpose offshore support vessels at Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (SDHI)'s Pipavav Port, Gujarat shipyard.

Global Markets:

European market declined while Asian market traded mixed on Wednesday, mirroring losses on Wall Street after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell remarked that equity prices were fairly highly valued.

He also cautioned that the path for future rate cuts remained uncertain, describing the situation as "challenging.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indices ended lower. The S&P 500 slipped 0.55% to 6,656.92, retreating after hitting a fresh intraday high and a record close earlier in the week, as concerns grew over the durability of the artificial intelligence rally.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped nearly 1% to 22,573.47, weighed down by declines in AI-related stocks such as Nvidia, Oracle, and Amazon. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down 88.76 points, or 0.19%, to close at 46,292.78.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Weakness in US dollar contributing to easier financial conditions this year says OECD

Weakness in US dollar contributing to easier financial conditions this year says OECD

Dilip Buildcon wins Rs 1,115-cr Kerala industrial corridor project from KICDC

Dilip Buildcon wins Rs 1,115-cr Kerala industrial corridor project from KICDC

Reserve Bank renews its Statement of Commitment to FX Global Code

Reserve Bank renews its Statement of Commitment to FX Global Code

TRAI issues draft Telecommunication Services Interconnection regulations

TRAI issues draft Telecommunication Services Interconnection regulations

Larsen & Toubro forms strategic partnership with Bharat Electronics

Larsen & Toubro forms strategic partnership with Bharat Electronics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGK Energy IPO AllotmentEpack Prefab Technologies IPOTop Stocks To BuyGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEStock Market Investment StrategyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon