Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 01:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Symphony consolidated net profit declines 66.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Symphony consolidated net profit declines 66.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Sales decline 48.25% to Rs 163.00 crore

Net profit of Symphony declined 66.07% to Rs 19.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 56.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 48.25% to Rs 163.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 315.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales163.00315.00 -48 OPM %14.7220.32 -PBDT37.0082.00 -55 PBT34.0076.00 -55 NP19.0056.00 -66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

TCFC Finance standalone net profit rises 76.52% in the September 2025 quarter

TCFC Finance standalone net profit rises 76.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Godrej Properties standalone net profit declines 93.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Godrej Properties standalone net profit declines 93.65% in the September 2025 quarter

NDR Auto Components consolidated net profit rises 24.37% in the September 2025 quarter

NDR Auto Components consolidated net profit rises 24.37% in the September 2025 quarter

Indoco Remedies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.93 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Indoco Remedies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.93 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Shree Precoated Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Shree Precoated Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVEStocks to watchStocks To Buy TodayE-passports in IndiaMotilal Oswal Stock PickPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon