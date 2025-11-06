Symphony consolidated net profit declines 66.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 48.25% to Rs 163.00 croreNet profit of Symphony declined 66.07% to Rs 19.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 56.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 48.25% to Rs 163.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 315.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales163.00315.00 -48 OPM %14.7220.32 -PBDT37.0082.00 -55 PBT34.0076.00 -55 NP19.0056.00 -66
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content