TCFC Finance standalone net profit rises 76.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -1.78 croreNet profit of TCFC Finance rose 76.52% to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales reported to Rs -1.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales-1.781.53 PL OPM %120.2279.08 -PBDT-2.131.51 PL PBT-2.211.51 PL NP2.031.15 77
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content