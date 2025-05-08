Symphony consolidated net profit rises 64.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 46.99% to Rs 488.00 croreNet profit of Symphony rose 64.58% to Rs 79.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 48.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 46.99% to Rs 488.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 332.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 43.92% to Rs 213.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 148.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.33% to Rs 1576.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1156.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales488.00332.00 47 1576.001156.00 36 OPM %21.9317.17 -19.7314.53 - PBDT115.0064.00 80 348.00209.00 67 PBT110.0058.00 90 326.00183.00 78 NP79.0048.00 65 213.00148.00 44
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content