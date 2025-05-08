Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Voltas consolidated net profit rises 106.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 12.78% to Rs 4728.04 crore

Net profit of Voltas rose 106.99% to Rs 241.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 116.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.78% to Rs 4728.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4192.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 233.88% to Rs 841.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 252.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.48% to Rs 15320.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12407.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4728.044192.30 13 15320.4512407.36 23 OPM %6.363.63 -6.462.71 - PBDT357.22185.89 92 1252.53533.39 135 PBT343.17174.08 97 1190.75485.80 145 NP241.02116.44 107 841.37252.00 234

First Published: May 08 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

