Synthiko Foils reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 32.72% to Rs 6.53 crore
Net profit of Synthiko Foils reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 32.72% to Rs 6.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales6.534.92 33 OPM %2.60-1.22 -PBDT0.08-0.11 LP PBT0.04-0.16 LP NP0.03-0.12 LP
First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

