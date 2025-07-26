Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.41 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.18% to Rs 1129.40 croreNet loss of Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers reported to Rs 7.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 21.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.18% to Rs 1129.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1105.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1129.401105.29 2 OPM %8.9813.37 -PBDT65.51108.55 -40 PBT-11.8234.06 PL NP-7.4121.91 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content