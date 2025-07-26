Saturday, July 26, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.41 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.41 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 2.18% to Rs 1129.40 crore

Net loss of Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers reported to Rs 7.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 21.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.18% to Rs 1129.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1105.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1129.401105.29 2 OPM %8.9813.37 -PBDT65.51108.55 -40 PBT-11.8234.06 PL NP-7.4121.91 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentHDB FinancialSaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
