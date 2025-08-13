Sam Industries standalone net profit rises 5.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.24% to Rs 2.27 croreNet profit of Sam Industries rose 5.88% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 16.24% to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2.272.71 -16 OPM %44.9353.14 -PBDT2.802.12 32 PBT2.291.98 16 NP1.621.53 6
