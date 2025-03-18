Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Taneja Aerospace gains on bagging order from Bharat Electronics

Taneja Aerospace gains on bagging order from Bharat Electronics

Image

Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Taneja Aerospace & Aviation advanced 2.22% to Rs 290 after the company announced that it had received an order from Bharat Electronics, Hyderabad, for the installation of the Vihang ESM system on the Kv-28, valued at Rs 1.25 crore.

According to an exchange filing, the order is scheduled to be executed within 12 to 15 weeks. The company also clarified that the contract does not fall under related party transactions, and the promoter group has no interest in the awarding entity.

Taneja Aerospace and Aviation is engaged in all aviation-related business activities. The business includes the Aircraft Manufacturing and Maintenance division (AMM) and the Airfield Division. The company owns an airfield, comprising an airstrip, with night landing and hangar facilities at Hosur, near Bangalore. The company also undertakes trading in electrical goods.

 

The company's consolidated net profit surged 76% to Rs 4.40 crore on a 20.4% jump in sales to Rs 8.97 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

Shares of Bharat Electronics rose 1.07% to Rs 283.15 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty above 22,750 mark; consumer durables shares rally for 2nd day

Nifty above 22,750 mark; consumer durables shares rally for 2nd day

Esconet Tech rises on securing order worth Rs 21 cr from ONGC

Esconet Tech rises on securing order worth Rs 21 cr from ONGC

Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Jyoti Structures Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jyoti Structures Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Coal India signs MoU with Non-Ferrous Materials Technology Development Centre

Coal India signs MoU with Non-Ferrous Materials Technology Development Centre

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayParliament Budget Session LIVELatest News LIVEIIT JAM Result 2025CBSE 10th Computer Paper AnalysisStarlink Debut in India SoonIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon