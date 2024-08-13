Taparia Tools standalone net profit rises 58.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.35% to Rs 211.18 croreNet profit of Taparia Tools rose 58.35% to Rs 30.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.35% to Rs 211.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 191.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales211.18191.37 10 OPM %18.0012.63 -PBDT40.6825.88 57 PBT40.1325.54 57 NP30.0718.99 58
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content