Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Chemicals allots NCDs aggregating Rs 1700 cr

Tata Chemicals allots NCDs aggregating Rs 1700 cr

Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
On private placement basis
Tata Chemicals has allotted 170,000 Listed, Unsecured, Rated, Redeemable, Taxable, Non-Cumulative, Non-convertible NCDs, having face value Rs 1,00,000/- each, for cash, aggregating to Rs 1,700 crore, for a tenor of 3 years, to identified investors on private placement basis.
The NCDs have a fixed rate coupon of 7.81% and have been issued based on multiple yield allotment method. The NCDs will be listed on the Debt Segment of National Stock Exchange of India (NSE).
First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 11:18 AM IST

