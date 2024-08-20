Tata Chemicals allots NCDs aggregating Rs 1700 cr

On private placement basis

The NCDs have a fixed rate coupon of 7.81% and have been issued based on multiple yield allotment method. The NCDs will be listed on the Debt Segment of National Stock Exchange of India (NSE).

Tata Chemicals has allotted 170,000 Listed, Unsecured, Rated, Redeemable, Taxable, Non-Cumulative, Non-convertible NCDs, having face value Rs 1,00,000/- each, for cash, aggregating to Rs 1,700 crore, for a tenor of 3 years, to identified investors on private placement basis.