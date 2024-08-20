Tata Consultancy Services launches its fourth TCS Pace Studio in Stockholm, Sweden

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) launched the latest TCS Pace Studio in Stockholm, Sweden to offer its customers in the Nordic region exclusive access to its innovation ecosystem. The state-of-the-art innovation hub and research centre will enable enterprises to explore the latest advancements in technology and deploy them at scale to accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

The TCS Pace Studio Stockholm is located in the Epicenter House of Innovation, a hub for over 600 technology companies and entrepreneurs. This location allows TCS to engage with the business problems and goals of the local environment. TCS Pace Studios are tailored for growth markets with vibrant innovation ecosystems.