Tata Consultancy Services launches its fourth TCS Pace Studio in Stockholm, Sweden

Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) launched the latest TCS Pace Studio in Stockholm, Sweden to offer its customers in the Nordic region exclusive access to its innovation ecosystem. The state-of-the-art innovation hub and research centre will enable enterprises to explore the latest advancements in technology and deploy them at scale to accelerate their digital transformation journeys.
The TCS Pace Studio Stockholm is located in the Epicenter House of Innovation, a hub for over 600 technology companies and entrepreneurs. This location allows TCS to engage with the business problems and goals of the local environment. TCS Pace Studios are tailored for growth markets with vibrant innovation ecosystems.
The TCS Pace Studio in Stockholm, which is the fourth globally and first in the Nordic region, joins the expansive innovation ecosystem of TCS Pace spread across key cities worldwide. The TCS Pace& trade; network includes three other TCS Pace Studios located in Riyadh, Sydney, and Letterkenny, and seven TCS Pace Ports in Tokyo, Amsterdam, New York, Pittsburgh, Toronto, London, and Paris.
First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 11:10 AM IST

