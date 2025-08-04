Tata Investment Corporation consolidated net profit rises 11.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.11% to Rs 145.46 croreNet profit of Tata Investment Corporation rose 11.62% to Rs 146.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 131.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.11% to Rs 145.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 142.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales145.46142.46 2 OPM %92.4191.91 -PBDT168.93155.94 8 PBT167.92155.71 8 NP146.30131.07 12
