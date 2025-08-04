Syschem (India) standalone net profit rises 1092.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.89% to Rs 109.32 croreNet profit of Syschem (India) rose 1092.86% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 24.89% to Rs 109.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 87.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales109.3287.53 25 OPM %2.250.93 -PBDT2.430.82 196 PBT1.670.14 1093 NP1.670.14 1093
