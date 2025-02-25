Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 12:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd, Jindal Worldwide Ltd, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd and Gland Pharma Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 February 2025.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd, Jindal Worldwide Ltd, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd and Gland Pharma Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 February 2025.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd spiked 8.03% to Rs 6212 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 23227 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7106 shares in the past one month.

 

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd soared 7.58% to Rs 1497.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 56650 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12937 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Worldwide Ltd surged 7.41% to Rs 394.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 31498 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44688 shares in the past one month.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd added 5.85% to Rs 1590. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5515 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5989 shares in the past one month.

Gland Pharma Ltd gained 5.77% to Rs 1613. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12734 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7792 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

