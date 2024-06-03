Tata Motors gains after total sales rises 2% YoY in May'24

Tata Motors advanced 2.38% to Rs 944.80 after the auto major's domestic and international vehicle sales for May 2024 stood at Rs 76,766 units, up 2.39% as compared with 74,973 units in May 2023.

Total commercial vehicles sales stood at 29,691 units in May 2024, recording growth of 2% from 28,989 units in May 2023.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in May 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,532 units compared to 12,292 units in May 2023, registering the growth of 10.09%.

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in May 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,987 units, compared to 11,776 units in May 2023.

Total Passenger vehicles sales (including EV) increased 2%YoY to Rs 46,697 units in May 2024.

Tata Motors, part of the Tata group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 17,528.59 crore in Q4 FY24, steeply higher from Rs 5,496.04 crore posted in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations increased 13.52% YoY to Rs 1,19,213.35 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

The company's total domestic sales rose by 2% to 75,173 units sold in May 2024 as against 73,448 units sold in the same period last year.