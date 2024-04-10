Tata Motors global wholesales rises 8% YoY in Q4

Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q4 FY24, including Jaguar Land Rover was at 3,77,432 units, rising 8% as compared to Q4 FY23.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 1,10,190 vehicles, higher by 16%. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 13,528 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 96,662 vehicles.

Tata Motors Group is a leading global automobile manufacturer. Part of the illustrious multi-national conglomerate, the Tata group, it offers a wide and diverse portfolio of cars, sports utility vehicles, trucks, buses and defence vehicles to the world.

Tata Motors reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,764 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher than net loss of Rs 944.61 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations grew by 32.5% year on year to Rs 1,04,443.06 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

The scrip rose 0.44% to trade at Rs 1,012.60 on the BSE.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors commercial vehicles (including sales of electric vehicles) and Tata Daewoo range in Q4 FY24 were at 1,11,591 units, lower by 6%, over Q4 FY23. Global wholesales of passenger vehicles in Q4 FY24 were at 1,55,651 units, up 15% as compared to Q4 FY23.