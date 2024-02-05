Sensex (    %)
                        
Tata Motors Ltd Spikes 6.19%, S&amp;P BSE Auto index Rises 1.15%

Image

Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Tata Motors Ltd has added 18.04% over last one month compared to 7.44% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 0.09% rise in the SENSEX
Tata Motors Ltd rose 6.19% today to trade at Rs 933.2. The S&P BSE Auto index is up 1.15% to quote at 44836.07. The index is up 7.44 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd increased 1.47% and Eicher Motors Ltd added 1.21% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went up 46.51 % over last one year compared to the 18.49% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Tata Motors Ltd has added 18.04% over last one month compared to 7.44% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 0.09% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3.5 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.96 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 942 on 05 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 400.4 on 28 Mar 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

