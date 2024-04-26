Tata Motors Ltd up for fifth session

Tata Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 1002.85, up 0.16% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 108.23% in last one year as compared to a 25.61% spurt in NIFTY and a 69.64% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Tata Motors Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1002.85, up 0.16% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 22503.9. The Sensex is at 74098.62, down 0.32%. Tata Motors Ltd has risen around 2.47% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22174.05, up 0% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 44.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 86.33 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1009.35, down 0.14% on the day. Tata Motors Ltd is up 108.23% in last one year as compared to a 25.61% spurt in NIFTY and a 69.64% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 55.69 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

