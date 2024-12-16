Business Standard
Tata Power Company Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 426, down 0.57% on the day as on 13:17 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 26.39% in last one year as compared to a 15.2% rally in NIFTY and a 13.8% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Tata Power Company Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 426, down 0.57% on the day as on 13:17 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 24673.75. The Sensex is at 81773.57, down 0.44%.Tata Power Company Ltd has gained around 5.26% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37194.2, down 0.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 104.14 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 426.35, down 0.83% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd jumped 26.39% in last one year as compared to a 15.2% rally in NIFTY and a 13.8% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 43.88 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

