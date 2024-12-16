Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME Dhanlaxmi Crop Science makes a stellar listing

NSE SME Dhanlaxmi Crop Science makes a stellar listing

Image

Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Shares of Dhanlaxmi Crop Science were trading at Rs 109.70 on the NSE, a premium of 99.45% compared with the issue price of Rs 55.

The scrip was listed at Rs 104.50, a premium of 90% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% compared to its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 109.70 and a low of Rs 104.50. About 16.06 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Dhanlaxmi Crop Science's IPO was subscribed 528.90 times. The issue opened for bidding on 9 December 2024 and it closed on 11 December 2024. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 52 to Rs 55 per share.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 31,70,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 73.11% from 99.48% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet working capital requirements, issue related expenses and general corporate purpose.

Ahead of the Dhanlaxmi Crop Science on 6 December 2024, raised Rs 6.36 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 11.58 lakh shares at Rs 55 per share to 5 anchor investors.

More From This Section

Zee Media board to mull fund raising proposal on 27 Sept'24

Zee Media board to mull fund raising proposal on 27 Sept'24

Sensex slides 494 pts; realty shares in demand; VIX soars 10.51%

Sensex slides 494 pts; realty shares in demand; VIX soars 10.51%

Government unveils policy for cargo promotion Jalvahak to boost inland waterways

Government unveils policy for cargo promotion Jalvahak to boost inland waterways

Vakrangee spurts after board to mull fund raising on 21 Dec' 24

Vakrangee spurts after board to mull fund raising on 21 Dec' 24

Best Agrolife jumps on securing 20-yr patent for pesticidal composition

Best Agrolife jumps on securing 20-yr patent for pesticidal composition

Dhanlaxmi Crop Science is a seed company that focuses on developing and selling seeds for various field crops and vegetables. With over 18 years of experience, the company combines traditional breeding methods with biotechnology to create hybrid and open-pollinated seeds. These seeds are tailored to different agro-climatic conditions across India. As of September 2024, the company primarily operates in five Indian states, with cotton seeds contributing the majority of its revenue. The company had 67 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 119.95 crore and net profit of Rs 8.20 crore for the period as on 30 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

WPI, WPI Inflation

WPI inflation eases to three-month low in Nov as food prices cool

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 450 pts lower at 81,650; Nifty at 24,650; Metal, financials, Oil, IT drag

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Parliament session LIVE: Congress leader Kharge replies to Constitution debate in Rajya Sabha

Canada flag, Canada

Canada Post says operations to resume after nearly monthlong strike

Narendra Bhondekar

Three-time Shiv Sena MLA denied cabinet berth, resigned from party post

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 12:53 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayVishal Mega Mart IPO AllotmentMobikwik IPO Allotment TodaySai Life Sciences IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon