Tata Power Company Ltd gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 361.65, up 2.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.99% in last one year as compared to a 8.16% jump in NIFTY and a 8.55% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Tata Power Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 361.65, up 2.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23468.7. The Sensex is at 77348.06, up 0.77%. Tata Power Company Ltd has slipped around 7.82% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33026.05, up 2.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 38.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 77.12 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 364.05, up 2.87% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd is down 6.99% in last one year as compared to a 8.16% jump in NIFTY and a 8.55% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 36.08 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

